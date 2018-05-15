The Call On Gaza That Left Shelagh Fogarty With Her Head In Her Hands

Shelagh Fogarty was left with her head in her hands during this frustrating call on the Gaza violence.

58 people were killed on Monday when Israeli troops opened fire during Palestinian protests.

A further 2,700 people had been injured in the violence, Palestinian officials said.

Israel says it was acting in self-defence against Hamas and was only targeting “terrorist activity”.

Sehrish called LBC and insisted to Shelagh these protests had nothing to do with Gaza's rulers.

He then misquoted the LBC presenter over children being caught up in the violence.

And it was at that point Shelagh’s frustration boiled over.

Picture: LBC

“Sorry, I do not know whether you people have ears,” she thundered.

“Are you hearing me say that I think what happened yesterday was OK? Because I do not.”

Sherish tried to argue Shelagh was trying to “justify” the violence - and it was that point she had her head in her hands.

“How can I be justifying something I began the programme by saying was disproportionate and surely can be avoidable,” a fired-up Shelagh continued.

“How can that amount to justification?”

“Will you only be satisfied if I wave a Palestinian flag in the studio and say ‘up Hamas’?”

Watch the fiery moment unfold above.