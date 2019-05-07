The Call On “Rape Jokes” That Left Shelagh Fogarty Shaking With Anger

Shelagh Fogarty was left shaking with anger when this caller told her that people who don’t find “rape jokes” funny should grow a “thicker skin”.

The pair clashed as police investigated whether a Ukip candidate in the European elections broke the law by saying he “might” rape Labour MP Jess Phillips.

Carl Benjamin made the suggestion in a video posted online.

Ms Phillips said publicity surrounding the video had led to a “torrent” of similar abuse, and a normalisation of threats of sexual violence.

Shelagh Fogarty cut off a caller during a row over "rape jokes". Picture: LBC

James phoned Shelagh to defend Mr Benjamin, saying it was “quite obviously a joke”.

“It’s all about the context,” he said.

“People should have the freedom to speak their mind. You’ve got be able to have the right to be wrong.”

He added: “People have got to grow a thicker skin.”

As the heated clash rumbled on, Shelagh repeatedly asked James: “Is collaborating a woman for rape an opinion or an offence?”

And when he would not give her a straight answer, she cut him off, finishing: “Goodbye! You’re no longer fit to be on the airwaves.”