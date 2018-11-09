The Gamer Who Left His Home Fewer Than 10 Times In Seven Years

LBC has spoken to the gamer who left his home fewer than 10 times in seven years.

Billy Brown said gaming turned into an “escape” to get away from his battles with mental health.

He’s now helping other young people break away from a life of isolation.

“Gaming was a way to switch it all off,” he told Shelagh Fogarty.

“To turn off the noise, to turn off the anxiety, my paranoia.”

Fourteen months ago he stepped outside the house for the first time in years.

Now 24, Mr Brown, from Cornwall, created a board game to help young people build up their social skills.

Watch the fascinating interview above...