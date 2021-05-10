'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

10 May 2021, 14:22

By Fiona Jones

Shadow Public Health Minister Alex Norris condemned the compulsory voter ID law expected to be announced in the Queen's speech on Tuesday.

The controversial measure is aimed at tackling voter fraud, with Brits being required to bring photo ID to the polls if they want to cast a vote in UK general elections, local council elections in England, and police and crime commissioner elections in England and Wales.

The proposals, which are expected to be announced on Tuesday, will also include tighter rules on voting and voter intimidation, and limits on the number of postal votes a person can hand in at a polling station on behalf of others.

Critics have said the plans would disadvantage ethnic minority voters and those on lower incomes, with senior Conservative David Davis branding it an ‘illiberal solution for non-existent problem.’

Labour MP Alex Norris branded it "a load of old nonsense."

He continued: "It's a solution in search of a problem. In the 2019 general election, a big turnout election, 59 million people voted. There is precisely one case of voter personalisation.

"You're basically more likely to be struck by lightning three times than that happen. So why on earth the Government, with all the challenges we've got in front of us in the country, go into this really divisive scrap is beyond me."

Shelagh commented that the people "who typically would have the kind of ID required are more likely to vote Tory than Labour."

"Is this a bit of gerrymandering on the quiet?" she asked Mr Norris.

"I think there's no doubt...this is a highly political process," he said, "just like the attempts to abolish the preferential voting system that we used very successfully over the weekend.

" All of this is designed with an end...I think it's wholly wrong."

The Queen’s speech, which lays out the government’s plans for the next parliamentary session, is not expected to include the reforms to adult social care which were promised in the Conservative manifesto, a delay which Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove put down partly to a lack of cross-party support for the reforms.

The speech, which will take place tomorrow, will be a smaller-scale event than usual due to Covid-19 regulations.

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer

Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer
'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result
Jersey minister: 'We absolutely knew post-Brexit arrangements would cause difficulties'

Jersey minister: 'We absolutely knew post-Brexit arrangements would cause difficulties'
'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty
The Tory MP was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister
Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules

Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics

Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics
A man has been arrested by Essex Police over the murder of Maria Rawlings

Man, 20, arrested over murder of mother-of-two Maria Rawlings
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Boris Johnson to confirm further easing of Covid restrictions | Watch LIVE from 5pm

Boris Johnson to confirm further easing of Covid restrictions | Watch LIVE from 5pm
Sharing vaccines with other countries may prevent the emergence of new variants.

British public supports sharing of Covid-19 vaccines - poll

The national Covid-19 alert level has been lowered from four to three

Covid alert level lowered from four to three ahead of May 17 lockdown easing