'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

13 April 2022, 14:39

By Sam Sholli

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak "must go" and their positions are "untenable", says this caller.

Mustafa in Birmingham gave LBC his perspective after Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have all received police fines for Covid lockdown breaches.

As a result, Boris Johnson has become the first sitting British Prime Minister to have broken the law.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Mustafa said: "I think the lies and the excuses are just getting absolutely ridiculous.

"A narrative that's being pushed at the moment is that we're at war and the Prime Minister can't go and we need him and we need to get through this.

"First of all, that's another lie. We're not at war with Russia. We're at peace with Russia, but we're supporting and standing with the Ukrainians. Those two things are very different.

"Secondly, the Conservative Party have got a much bigger problem than Boris Johnson.

"With everything he's done...the best at the moment the Conservative Party have got is a lying, hypocrite, criminal who thinks the rules don't apply to him - and that must be incredibly worrying for them and their supporters."

He went on to say: "Boris [Johnson] and [Rishi] Sunak must go. Their positions are untenable.

"They're now running around pretending like they'e doing work and they need to get on with work.

"They should have been doing the work when they were partying."

