UK Uber chief tells Theo Usherwood only 43 drivers were unauthorised

The UK and Northern Europe Uber chief told Theo Usherwood that only 43 Uber drivers were unauthorised after Transport for London refused to renew the company's licence.

TfL found a "pattern of failures" in passenger safety.

Reportedly, 14,000 fraudulent trips were made in the capital city between late 2018 and early 2019 after Uber changed its system which allowed unauthorised drivers to upload photos to other legitimate Uber accounts and still pick up passengers.

Jamie Heywood said that not only were there a small amount of drivers maliciously sharing profiles, the company itself alerted TfL.

Uber are contesting this decision which will leave it up to a magistrate to decide whether the Uber cars will continue to roam London's streets.

