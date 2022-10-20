'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation

20 October 2022, 15:13 | Updated: 20 October 2022, 15:28

By Abbie Reynolds

Liz Truss announced her resignation whilst Shelagh Fogarty was on air this was Shelagh's immediate reaction...

After the PM's resignation statement ended Shelagh started: "Right she will remain until a successor has been chosen, it will be very interesting to see who announces what next.

"The question of how long she remains Prime Minister is absolutely key here because if it drifts after that briefest of brief statements [and] same old same old is what we the electorate are given,

"if that's what she delivers to us, if that's what the Conservative party thinks it can deliver to us then they really, really, really have lost the plot."

Analysing the issues within the governing party Shelagh quoted the Latin phrase "incurvatus in se".

She describe the term: "To be turned into yourself, is to be so concerned with your own affairs that you cannot see anybody else's concerns can not interpret understand or feel for anyone else's concerns.

"That is clearly what has been happening, not just to Liz Truss but definitely Liz Truss, but to the wider Conservative party."

Shelagh went on suggesting that the Tory party is out of touch with the majority of the British public, in a way that can't be saved by a new leader.

"That is my big problem that even if she goes we absolutely need a general election.

"So that the claims of all the political parties who wish to have power, all of them are properly tested, properly shown to us so we can decide, we the people can decide what happens next."

Shelagh concluded her declaration saying: "She [Liz Truss] was like a vandal at the end of it all.

"But they've [Conservative MPs] all been complicit in that vandalism for so long, for me there's no question that this can just be business as usual with someone else at the helm."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

Truss and Ben

Liz Truss' time in office will be as long as her leadership campaign, says Ben Kentish

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans

bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

"They want more babies!"

Shelagh Fogarty slams cabinet member's idea to incentivise mothers to have children

First Days charity

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet First Days, the charity that aims to reduce the long term effect of poverty on children
Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content

"I feel genuinely scared of my government."

LBC caller feels 'genuinely scared' of the government following mini-budget fallout

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

maternity ward

'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward

Shelagh Fogarty and Golnaz Esfandiari

Mahsa Amini death: Iranian women are 'harassed for their appearance in public,' says correspondent

Jon Sopel

Military took precedence over the US President at the state funeral, Jon Sopel observes

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

Ex-prisoner: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Ex-offender: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

'It's horrific déjà vu': Ex-nurse 'terrified' at lack of Covid restrictions as cases rise

Ex-NHS staff nurse 'terrified' and 'sad' as Covid cases rise

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lightning strikes over London, July 2013

Met Office issues thunderstorm weather warning across the UK, as Brits hit with flooding and hard winds
Rishi Sunak (l), Boris Johnson (c) and Penny Morduant (r) among the favourities to Lizz Truss

Boris Johnson ‘plans to run for PM’ as Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt set to fight it out for No10
RMT strikes will take place in November

Why are the November 2022 rail strikes happening and when are they?

The pound rose as news of Liz Truss's resignation hit markets

Pound value shoots up as Liz Truss quits as PM

Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson: Who could replace Liz Truss?

Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson: Who could replace Liz Truss?

Calls are mounting for Truss to forego her £115,000 annual expenses allowance given to all former PMs

Furious Brits share anger over £115,000 Public Duty Costs Allowance for Truss - after just weeks as PM