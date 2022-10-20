'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation

By Abbie Reynolds

Liz Truss announced her resignation whilst Shelagh Fogarty was on air this was Shelagh's immediate reaction...

After the PM's resignation statement ended Shelagh started: "Right she will remain until a successor has been chosen, it will be very interesting to see who announces what next.

"The question of how long she remains Prime Minister is absolutely key here because if it drifts after that briefest of brief statements [and] same old same old is what we the electorate are given,

"if that's what she delivers to us, if that's what the Conservative party thinks it can deliver to us then they really, really, really have lost the plot."

Analysing the issues within the governing party Shelagh quoted the Latin phrase "incurvatus in se".

She describe the term: "To be turned into yourself, is to be so concerned with your own affairs that you cannot see anybody else's concerns can not interpret understand or feel for anyone else's concerns.

"That is clearly what has been happening, not just to Liz Truss but definitely Liz Truss, but to the wider Conservative party."

Shelagh went on suggesting that the Tory party is out of touch with the majority of the British public, in a way that can't be saved by a new leader.

"That is my big problem that even if she goes we absolutely need a general election.

"So that the claims of all the political parties who wish to have power, all of them are properly tested, properly shown to us so we can decide, we the people can decide what happens next."

Shelagh concluded her declaration saying: "She [Liz Truss] was like a vandal at the end of it all.

"But they've [Conservative MPs] all been complicit in that vandalism for so long, for me there's no question that this can just be business as usual with someone else at the helm."