More Working Class People Could Improve Our Media: Geoff Norcott

The comedian told Shelagh Fogarty that broadcasters would reach more audiences if they included more people of a working class background in production roles.

The BBC’s has created a diversity and inclusion group, which is tasked with ensuring the broadcaster is representative of modern Britain.

They have included the comedian Geoff Norcott to the panel, a Conservative-voting white man, although he told LBC that he sees his role on the panel is to represent those of working class backgrounds.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, he said: "My experiences are more drawn of having worked on TV shows and production companies and seeing how the thing that gets a show on air or on radio because that's actually the bigger number for employment isn't it - there's more people working on that side of it implicitly on that side of the camera.

"How do you get a more distinct working class voice there?

Mr Norcott continued: "As terrestrial television is hemorrhaging ratings, wouldn't you want the people that represent the biggest audience in that vicinity giving tips on how to reach that audience as well?

"It makes sense on a business level."