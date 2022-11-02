'I almost lost my life': YouTuber robbed at knifepoint has now 'lost faith in the police force'

By Abbie Reynolds

"We could have got them there and then", says this caller who has "lost faith in the police force" after he provided evidence against his attackers, who stole his £20k Rolex and phone at knifepoint, but received no follow-up from the authorities.

This caller phoned into Shelagh Fogarty's show and revealed that he is "a little bit known in the public through YouTube", he then went on to share a harrowing story about being robbed by men who held a machete to his throat.

Aaron in Sunbury-On-Thames said his experience was scary but now has become "frustrating" due to the response he has had from the police after the incident.

"I with my friends left a bar late at night...so I went to get an Uber by myself, I jumped in the Uber and it went no more than 20 seconds down the road", he started.

"I couldn't understand why the Uber was coming to a stop, it came to a stop and I had a person to my left and a person to my right.

"A machete to my throat on the left and a knife to my ribs on the right."

Shelagh was noticeably shocked by the story and asked how they'd gained access to the Uber. "The driver seems to have been in on it so it was a joint enterprise", he told her.

"They took my twenty thousand pound Rolex and they took my phone but this is where it gets really frustrating Shelagh...

"And this is where I have kinda lost faith in the police force.

"I obviously have access to Find My iPhone and I found their address. They went straight to an address and they stayed there the entire next twenty-four hours."

The Youtuber explained how he took the information to the police:

"I called the police I said 'We've got them! My phone is there my Rolex is there, we have got the criminals who have done this to me and probably to hundreds of other people. We can get the right now!' and I was on the phone non-stop trying to get them to take action on this and all I got was 'We'll give you a callback.'

"And nothing has happened. Apart from they've made a case, they've supposedly started making investigations. Now, these investigations, five months after have got absolutely nowhere."

He told Shelagh, "We could have got them there and then".

He explained that the police had looked into the location he gave but said because it was a block of flats they couldn't determine which one to visit and knocking on all the doors would have "ruined the investigation".

The caller described the police's way of working as "backwards".

"I have been told that serious cases have come up which have taken priority. But for me I almost lost my life in that moment, that was a very aggressive attack."

Aware of the impacts of such an attack Shelagh asked him: "How are you, how are you doing?"

He said that "psychologically it is very damaging" and it has made him wary of working because his work "is online", he admitted he now "lives in fear".

"I have psychological issues from it now, it is a very traumatic thing to go through."