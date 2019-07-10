Alan Duncan: Boris Johnson Threw Sir Kim Darroch Under The Bus To Suck Up To Trump

Sir Alan Duncan told LBC Boris Johnson showed a "complete failure of leadership and decency" in not supporting Sir Kim Darroch.

The Foreign Officer Minister said Boris Johnson threw Sir Kim "under the bus" because he "think's he's going to be the next Prime Minister" and that he wanted to "suck up to the President of the United States."

Sir Alan said "that's not leadership" adding that it was "not what a future Prime Minister should be doing."

When Shelagh asked what Sir Alan would say if Mr Johnson said he was acting in Britain's interests by not upsetting Mr Trump, the Tory MP said: "Pull the other one."

Laughing, Shelagh Foggarty said: "That's it?"

Bluntly the MP replied "that's it."

