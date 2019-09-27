Alastair Campbell: Johnson Has No Control Over Dominic Cummings

"I get the feeling Boris Johnson has no control whatsoever over Dominic Cummings, he thinks he's a movie star," said Alastair Campbell, former spokesman for Tony Blair.

"I honestly think part of the problem with him is Benedict Cumberbatch played him in a film. And I think that's a problem because of the extra profile he's got from that." Campbell was referring to the film Brexit: The Uncivil War which was released earlier this year.

"But also I think he's got something weird going on in his head. He doesn't think he's a political aide, he thinks he's a movie star.

"He hangs around and deliberately dresses in a scruffy, slovenly way. He's sending a signal to all the MPs: 'I have complete contempt for you lot, I have contempt for this place, I have contempt for the institution.'

"I do think it's pretty extraordinary that he has been found guilty for contempt of Parliament and yet he's gone around abusing people."

"Dominic Cummings hangs around and deliberately dresses in a slovenly way," says Alastair Campbell. Picture: PA

Shelagh questioned whether Cummings really has been abusing people, to which Alastair Campbell replied that he believes Johnson's adviser did abuse Karl Turner in an altercation.

Campbell continued: "There's an incredible arrogance to him as there is to Johnson. I know I used to get built up and written about and all that stuff, but I dont know whether Johnson is saying 'you take the heat, you be the lightning conductor', there's always been a role for something like that.

"But I get the feeling this is very different. I get the feeling that Boris Johnson has no control of him whatsoever."

"I've always felt this Brexit project is a right-wing project, and they're using every trick in the book to get away with it."

Watch the full in-depth interview below.