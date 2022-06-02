Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans

2 June 2022, 14:44 | Updated: 2 June 2022, 14:53

By Sam Sholli

Andrew Marr has declared that "we are all Elizabethans", as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee takes place.

After 70 years of service for the country and Commonwealth, well-wishers are marking the milestone for the Queen over this extended bank holiday weekend.

Andrew said to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "We are all Elizabethans. That's who we are.

"And, you know, for 70 years she's been there. And in the way she is a kind of human link with the past like no other.

"So there's huge numbers of people who grew when they were quite young when she was the young Queen.

"Not many people will remember life before her, of course. But, so she's been this kind of human thread running through all of our lives.

"And I think you know in 100 years or 200 years if f there are historians and if they're writing about us, they will call us Elizabethans."

READ MORE: Platinum Jubilee: Queen takes salute from soldiers in first appearance at celebrations

READ MORE: 'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis
Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to Champions League chaos

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says

Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' of UK nurse supply, warns RCN Deputy Nursing Dir

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' within NHS, warns nursing chief

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy

'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy
Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones

Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones
'If someone offered to buy me out, I would go', says Heaven Nightclub owner

'If someone offered to buy me out, I would go', says Heaven Nightclub owner
Crossbench peer blames PM's 'slight obsession with India deal' for Delta strain rise

Crossbench peer blames PM's 'slight obsession with India deal' for Delta strain rise
The 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient

Use of word 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient
'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock

'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke of York during a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh in March

Prince Andrew to miss Jubilee service at St Paul's after testing positive for Covid
Brit Ben Corser, 37, shot dead in Mexico supermarket was in the 'wrong place at the wrong time'

Brit, 37, shot dead in Mexico was in the 'wrong place at the wrong time'
Police made arrests as protesters ran in front of the military parade down the Mall before Trooping the Colour.

Police arrest Platinum Jubilee activists after animal protesters run in front of parade
The Queen enjoyed a military flypast

Royal family marks Platinum Jubilee on Buckingham Palace balcony in historic moment
Police rushed to the medical complex

'Catastrophic': Four dead in Tulsa mass shooting days after Texas school attack
The Queen was beaming as she took the salute after Trooping the Colour

Platinum Jubilee: Queen takes salute from soldiers in first appearance at celebrations