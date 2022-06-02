Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans

By Sam Sholli

Andrew Marr has declared that "we are all Elizabethans", as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee takes place.

After 70 years of service for the country and Commonwealth, well-wishers are marking the milestone for the Queen over this extended bank holiday weekend.

Andrew said to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "We are all Elizabethans. That's who we are.

"And, you know, for 70 years she's been there. And in the way she is a kind of human link with the past like no other.

"So there's huge numbers of people who grew when they were quite young when she was the young Queen.

"Not many people will remember life before her, of course. But, so she's been this kind of human thread running through all of our lives.

"And I think you know in 100 years or 200 years if f there are historians and if they're writing about us, they will call us Elizabethans."

