Ann Widdecombe: No-Deal The Crunch Test For Boris Johnson's Cabinet

Former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe tells LBC supporting no-deal Brexit will be a "crunch test" for Boris Johnson's new Cabinet.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, the Brexit Party MEP said the new Conservative leader had made it "very clear" he is prepared to take Britain out of the EU at the end of October without a deal, making it the "crunch test" for MPs wanting to sit in his Cabinet.

"Are they prepared to sign up to that?" she asked, adding: "If he's got any sense at all he won't appoint people who won't sign up for that".

"If the EU won't negotiate the backstop and they've consistently said they won't, then the next test will be whether he can get no-deal through.

"That is what I'd like to see, but whether he can deliver that with exactly the same Parliament that Mrs May was operating, is a very good question."

Shelagh Fogarty in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

On the question of a general election, Ms Widdecombe said both main parties, the Conservatives and Labour, are "going to face loss or defeat".

"Once a general election is at stake, people are going to loose seats and Parliamentary careers are suddenly going to be cut off," she said.

"There is still a small number of very determined people who under no circumstances will contemplate a no-deal, and the interesting thing is going to be to see how Boris is going to try to get this through.

"He's got personality, he's got the force of will, the things that Mrs May lacked, but he's still got the same Parliament."

Watch above.