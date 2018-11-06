Anthony Scaramucci Tells Donald Trump: “Tone Down The Rhetoric”

Donald Trump should “dial down” his personality if he wants his presidency to be a success, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has told LBC.

America goes to the polls today in what is proving to be one of the most divisive US midterm elections for decades.

The US President has campaigned across the country as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of the two houses of Congress.

Earlier this week, Fox News, NBC and Facebook pulled a Trump campaign advert that had been condemned as “racist”.

It blamed the Democrats for “letting in” Luis Bracamontes - an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who killed two police officers in 2014.

Americans are going to the polls for the US midterm elections. Picture: LBC/PA

Mr Scaramucci served as Trump's Communications Director for just 10 days.

He was sacked after speaking badly of his own colleagues to a journalist.

Today, he spoke to Shelagh Fogarty live from New York.

He said the President should tone down the rhetoric.

“I don’t think it’s helping him,” he said.

Anthony Scaramucci spoke to LBC live from New York. Picture: LBC

“Here’s the problem, 92 per cent of the media, according to the Harvard Study, is decidedly against the President.

“He’s a counter-puncher and so he’s hitting them back as hard as they’re hitting him.

“Somebody is going to have to declare a truce and seeing as he’s the leader of the free world I would like it to be him.

"He once said he could shoot people of Fifth Avenue and keep his base. So how about trying to be nice for two weeks and see if that works."

He added: “After the Kavanaugh situation when the media was turned on to Justice Kavanaugh, Trump’s approval rating went from 42-28 per cent when he was out of the news.

“That’s because the economy and the people of America are feeling pretty good about America, despite all the bellicosity and all the nonsense.

“So it’s a battle between the President’s personality and the President’s policy, so if he just dials down his personality a little bit I think he’ll do much better.”