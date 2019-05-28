Caller Who Said He's Never Seen Anti-Semitism On Twitter Admits He Never Uses Twitter

A caller who told Shelagh Fogarty he has never seen evidence of anti-Semitism on Twitter admitted he never uses the site.

George told Shelagh that he was "shocked" to hear that the Labour Party were under investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

The EHRC said it had contacted the party after receiving a "number of complaints" about allegations of anti-Semitism within the party.

But the caller said that despite having "a few bad apples" in the Labour Party, he didn't know anybody who had experienced anti-Semitism.

Shelagh Fogarty couldn't believe this caller admitted to never using Twitter after insisting there was no anti-Semitism on the platform. Picture: LBC

"I've gone to so many anti-racism demonstrations with my fellow Labour members," he said.

"It just flabbergasts me how something obviously is not happening and the people I know and meet haven't experienced it or heard it, and I haven't read tweets about it."

Shelagh said: "How often are you on Twitter?"

George replied: "I'm never on Twitter."

Watch the exchange in the video above.