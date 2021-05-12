'PM was over-dependent on science in Covid-19 response,' says public health professor

12 May 2021, 14:55

By Fiona Jones

Public health expert Professor John Ashton accused the Prime Minister as having an "over-dependence on science" in his pandemic response and not focusing enough on "basic measures" like social distancing.

The professor made his comment after Boris Johnson confirmed there will be an independent public inquiry into the government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis, launching in 2022.

The Prime Minister told MPs in the Commons that there would be a full, public statutory inquiry with the power to make individuals give evidence under oath.

Professor John Ashton said to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that the Government had an "over-dependence on science" in their pandemic response.

"Science has produced these vaccines, but being over-dependent on science rather than basic measures in important," he said.

Read more: Covid inquiry: What will it examine and when will it start?

He told Shelagh he worked with former cabinet minister Tessa Jowell during Blair's Government and she "really understood public health", as did Yvette Cooper: "But I can say that the others who came through as ministers of public health really didn't.

"It's very important that people in these senior positions as ministers should be grounded in the subject," he said.

He questioned why there was no historian or sociologist in the SAGE team, as knowing how people live their lives is "very important."

"It's not just boffins from back rooms, you have to work with the fabric of society and how people live their lives," he said, "look at all the outbreaks there have been in religious communities with their festivals and so on. You have to find ways to engage and build a trusting relationship and that's been missing so often throughout the last 12 months or so."

Mr Johnson has been under increasing pressure to announce an independent inquiry into the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and sparked outage in April when he said the Government would be too busy to launch an urgent analysis of the response.

He committed to an inquiry in the Queen’s Speech yesterday, but in today’s announcement he put a specific time frame on it for the first time.

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

"Love is not a pathology", says MP campaigning against conversion therapy

Tory MP tells Shelagh Fogarty gay conversion therapy is 'quackery'
Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care

Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care
Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer

Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer
'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result
Jersey minister: 'We absolutely knew post-Brexit arrangements would cause difficulties'

Jersey minister: 'We absolutely knew post-Brexit arrangements would cause difficulties'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The ex-policeman barraged the woman with hundreds of messages, the court heard

'Sex pest' police sergeant sent nearly 500 texts to woman who reported crime
Boris Johnson has an outstanding court judgement

Boris Johnson has an 'unsatisfied' county court judgment for debt of £535
Boris Johnson has pledged to hold a public inquiry

Covid inquiry: What will it examine and when will it start?

Boris Johnson said the public inquiry would begin in Spring next year

Boris Johnson confirms inquiry into Covid-19 response will begin in spring 2022
A boy who is believed to have died after being hit by lightning has been named locally as nine-year-old Jordan Banks.

Blackpool: Tributes paid to boy, 9, who died after being hit by lightning
Prince William met Matt Ratana's colleagues on a visit to the Croydon custody centre where he died

Prince William pays tribute to killed Sergeant Matt Ratana at Croydon custody centre