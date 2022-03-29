Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

By James Bickerton

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has urged Boris Johnson to resign after he "lied not just once, but many times to Parliament" over the partygate scandal.

Sir Ed told Shelagh Fogarty that Boris Johnson "should go" as partygate fines get doled out, insisting that "the buck stops with him."

"There was clearly law breaking in Number 10."

Police have announced twenty fines will be issued for lockdown breaches at 10 Downing Street. This contradicts Mr Johnson’s previous assurance, made to the House of Commons, that no rules had been broken at his personal residence.

"We all know who is responsible. The British public know that, they’re not going to be taken for fools by Boris Johnson. He has lied not just once, but many times to Parliament."

He went on to argue that "in any normal situation he would go."

Some Conservatives, including Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, withdrew their resignation demands following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, Sir Ed argued Putin’s war makes the case for Mr Johnson to quit even stronger.

He explained: "It actually strengthens the case for him to go.

