Arron Banks Investigation "Unprecedented" In British Politics

A National Crime Agency investigation into Arron Banks and his Leave.EU campaign is unprecedented in British politics, Damian Collins has said.

The chair of a Commons committee said the probe must be taken “seriously”.

He spoke to Shelagh Fogarty less than 24 hours after the Leave.EU co-founder was referred to the NCA over alleged offences committed during the EU referendum.

Damian Collins described the investigation as "unprecedented". Picture: PA/LBC

The Electoral Commission said it suspected Mr Banks was not the “true source” of loans to the campaign.

He denies any wrong doing, describing the allegations as “ludicrous”.

But, Mr Collins, Conservative MP for Folkestone and Hythe, said there are questions that need answering.

He told Shelagh: “We’ve got to take this very seriously and the fact the National Crime Agency has been brought in shows it’s serious.

“This is unprecedented, this has never happened before in British politics for the NCA to get involved.

“The significance of them getting involved is they have extra jurisdictional powers to see bank records, financial records, statements, documents outside of the UK.”