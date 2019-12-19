This caller thinks electing a Labour leader based on class is "dangerous"

Voting for a new Labour leader based on their social class is "dangerous" and "discrimination", according to this LBC caller.

Dredge in Bristol, who grew up in Prague under Soviet rule, warned about how obsession with the class system can have a negative impact on the country.

"I grew up in Prague under communism where class was used - working class was great, and anything else was inferior," he said.

"So I think it can be used to discriminate in many ways, and I don't really like the way it's being used in this country."

The Labour Party leadership contest has begun after a heavy election defeat. Picture: PA Images

The Labour Party are currently embroiled in a row about class as the unofficial contest to select their new leader begins.

"You wouldn't really accept discrimination these days," Dredge said.

"But class-based it seems to be okay, and I think it's really dangerous if you can choose somebody because of their working class background.

"She might be a great woman, but I don't think we should be discriminate against somebody because of all that parents have done or not done."