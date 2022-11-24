'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home

By Grace Parsons

This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the conditions he is living in are breaking his marriage.

After the coroner ruling that the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak was a result of a respiratory condition caused by mould in his housing association flat, Shelagh Fogarty asked listeners what kind of conditions they are living in and how they are overcoming these issues.

The caller told Shelagh: "My wood floor most of the time is wet and cold, you can't walk on the floor without slippers or socks on...it's horrible."

The caller shared the heartbreaking effects of his living conditions: "It's breaking my marriage...my teenage boys are stressed and depressed as well, I've attempted suicide twice."

"They're just waiting for someone to die, then they'll do something," the caller said after explaining that he's been "complaining" about his situation for two years.

In an effort to lessen the effects of mould, the caller said: "I open the window, I turn the heating on...I have the air vent with the extractors on 24/7, but if you go to my bathroom now there's black patches and condensation, nothing works."

The caller told Shelagh he has "no idea" why his home is still so damp despite attempting de-humidifying, opening windows, and turning on extractor fans.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said in a statement today: "Rochdale Boroughwide Housing failed its tenants so it will not receive a penny of additional taxpayers' money for new housing until it gets its act together and does right by tenants.

Let this be a warning to other housing providers who are ignoring complaints and failing in their obligations to tenants. We will not hesitate to act."

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts and need emotional support visit Samaritans.

