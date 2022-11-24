Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

24 November 2022, 15:11 | Updated: 24 November 2022, 15:22

By Sam Sholli

It's "clear" there's "a problem" with the state of "much of our housing", Shelagh Fogarty has said.

Her words have come after two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition which was caused by mould in a one-bedroom housing association flat.

The two-year-old lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in the flat in Rochdale.

The coroner ruled that housing association Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, which owned the flat, should have done more to make the house safe for Awaab.

Shelagh said it's "clear" that there is "a problem" with the state of "much of our housing".

She went on to say the problem is "not just about it being unpleasant to live in certain conditions, but unhealthy and threatening to your health - [and] even to your life, as has been evidenced by the tragic case of Awaab Ishak".

READ MORE: Boss of housing association that owned mould-infested home where Awaab Ishak, 2, died is fired

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said in a statement: "Rochdale Boroughwide Housing failed its tenants so it will not receive a penny of additional taxpayers' money for new housing until it gets its act together and does right by tenants.

"Let this be a warning to other housing providers who are ignoring complaints and failing in their obligations to tenants. We will not hesitate to act.

"Everyone deserves the right to live in safe, decent home and this Government will always act to protect tenants."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming wave of strikes, says caller

'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming RMT strikes, says caller

Caller says highly skilled is derogatory term

'Don't call people highly-skilled': Caller slams Keir Starmer for using 'derogatory remark'

'Years after Brexit, we still don't have truthful conversations on immigration': Shelagh Fogarty

'Years after Brexit, we still don't have truthful conversations on immigration': Shelagh Fogarty

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right

Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices

Shelagh Fogarty 10/11/22

'What did he think Brexit would do to foreign workers?': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Lord Wolfson's comments

‘Patients are already suffering’ says Shelagh Fogarty after nurses vote to strike

‘Patients are already suffering’: Shelagh Fogarty counters arguments against nurse strike

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

sf

'Something's got to give': Shelagh Fogarty warns of consequences if NHS 'state of play' isn't improved

Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest

08/11/22

‘There's something quite sinister about the way Just Stop Oil is protesting’, says LBC caller

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad. Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

'Morally inept' NDA practice in uni sex cases must be scrapped, Minister insists

'Morally inept' uni sex case NDAs must be scrapped, Minister demands

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' caller says

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' passionate caller says

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigations

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigation

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jacob Rees-Mogg has hit out at the claims

Jacob Rees-Mogg slams 'woke plan' for gender neutral toilet quotas in £13 billion Houses of Parliament revamp
Logan Mwangi’s mother, stepfather and stepbrother were all given life sentences at Cardiff Crown Court earlier this year

Officials missed multiple chances to save Logan Mwangi, 5, a year before his murder by evil mum, stepdad and stepbrother
Is this proof that the Loch Ness monster exists

Is this proof Loch Ness Monster exists? Nessie hunter claims new vid shows mythical creature is real
Mick Lynch has refused to cancel rail strikes

Misery for millions as Mick Lynch rules out cancelling pre-Christmas railway strikes after crucial talks with train bosses
Kane is expected to start against USA tomorrow after an injury scare put his inclusion in doubt.

Harry Kane set to START for England in USA World Cup clash after injury scare against Iran

Aaron Brink said he was relieved his child was not gay

Porn star, meth addict dad of alleged LGBT club killer is 'relieved' that son is not gay and says that 'violence works'