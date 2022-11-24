Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

By Sam Sholli

It's "clear" there's "a problem" with the state of "much of our housing", Shelagh Fogarty has said.

Her words have come after two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition which was caused by mould in a one-bedroom housing association flat.

The two-year-old lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in the flat in Rochdale.

The coroner ruled that housing association Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, which owned the flat, should have done more to make the house safe for Awaab.

Shelagh said it's "clear" that there is "a problem" with the state of "much of our housing".

She went on to say the problem is "not just about it being unpleasant to live in certain conditions, but unhealthy and threatening to your health - [and] even to your life, as has been evidenced by the tragic case of Awaab Ishak".

READ MORE: Boss of housing association that owned mould-infested home where Awaab Ishak, 2, died is fired

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said in a statement: "Rochdale Boroughwide Housing failed its tenants so it will not receive a penny of additional taxpayers' money for new housing until it gets its act together and does right by tenants.

"Let this be a warning to other housing providers who are ignoring complaints and failing in their obligations to tenants. We will not hesitate to act.

"Everyone deserves the right to live in safe, decent home and this Government will always act to protect tenants."