Chris Grayling Was Asked Again And Again How He Plans To Deliver Brexit

Shelagh Fogarty asks Chris Grayling again and again how they are planning to resolve the Brexit crisis.

"Time is not on our side here," Shelagh said to Chris Grayling, speaking about the proposed Brexit date of October the 31st and Boris Johnson's commitment to leave by then.

Mr Grayling replied, "We need to get this sorted."

Shelagh pointed out that was "everybody's view," but she wanted to know how? "As we get nearer and nearer to October the 31st."

Mr Grayling said: "Well my view is very straightforward, it's in everybody's interest, theirs and ours that we do that."

However, Shelagh said: "That's not an answer," repeatedly asking Mr Grayling just one question: "How?"

"Well, I'm not going to set out now the strategy for negotiation," Mr Grayling said.

Shelagh hit back with: "Have you worked out how many days you'll have, to speak to these EU leaders who aren't in post."

