Heartbreaking Story Of Common Household Ingredient Which Can Kill Your Dog

After losing her family dog, Kate is spreading awareness that xylitol - the artificial sweetener in products like sugar-free chewing gum - can be lethal to dogs.

Kate Chacksfield spoke about how her dog Ruby died only two weeks ago after eating two homemade brownies containing the artificial sweetener xylitol.

Kate had been replacing sugar in her cooking with the artificial sweetener xylitol in order to help with her symptoms of M.E.

She said that 36 hours after eating some homemade brownies, stolen from the counter, Ruby "began throwing up terribly" and she "found [Ruby] collapsed on the floor" and rushed her to the vet.

Initially, the vet had treated the dog for eating Warfarin, which dogs can often pick up in the park from pest control treatments.

When Ruby did not respond to the treatment, she was sent to the Royal Veterinary College but after nine days she sadly passed away.

Dr Nicola Robinson, a Veterinary Surgeon who runs Animal Poison Line was also in the studio and advised that even one single piece of sugar-free chewing gum containing xylitol, can be fatal for dogs.

She said that dogs which have ingested xylitol will have higher chances of survival if owners act swiftly.

She also advised that owners can contact the Animal Poisonline by calling 01202 50 9000, for a charge.