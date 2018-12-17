Construction Manager Admits He’s Now “Ashamed” He Voted Brexit

A construction manager who employs 500 bricklayers told Shealgh Fogarty he is now “ashamed” he voted Brexit because his industry will be “busted” without EU workers.

Harry from Staines now wants a second referendum and claimed “75 per cent of people would vote to stay in the EU”.

He was speaking as Theresa May prepared to reject calls for a new poll on Britain’s departure from the bloc despite growing pressure from MPs.

The Prime Minister will tell the Commons on Monday afternoon that a so-called People’s Vote would be divisive.

Elsewhere, it has been reported the Home Secretary is hoping to cut EU immigration by 80 per cent.

Sajid Javid will soon announce plans to end freedom of movement and slash net immigration from Europe to 10,000 a year, according to the Sunday Times.

A construction manager told Shelagh Fogarty he is now "ashamed" he voted Brexit. Picture: LBC

Harry, however, warned of grave consequences, telling LBC: “Half of my workforce are Eastern Europeans and I’ll be honest they’re the most loyalist, honest guys you’ve ever met.

“I’m ashamed I voted Brexit and I’ve got no reason why, I can’t think now why I voted for Brexit.

“Most of the guys have bought houses over here now and they’re part of the community and they’re good, honest guys.

“The industry will be busted without them.”