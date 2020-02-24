Coronavirus: "We've bulk bought tinned food and medicine," says caller

This caller who lives on a gated estate has bought tinned food and medicine so his family are "prepared" for coronavirus.

Four British nationals evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus which means the number of UK cases has risen to 13.

It comes as fears mount that the deadly disease could become a global pandemic, after a jump in the number of cases in countries around the world.

Dean told Shelagh Fogarty that he has gone to the supermarket and bulk bought tinned food and medicine as a precautionary measure for his wife and his son.

"We don't want them to say there is now a pandemic and everyone panic and rush to the shops," he said, telling Shelagh he'd bought pastas, tinned food, rice, etc.

He admitted that his friends and neighbours haven't taken the same precautions and he doesn't want to alarm them by urging them to do the same. The caller did say he may have to remove his 3 year old from pre-school if the number of UK cases heightens.

"Why are you so worried?" asked Shelagh.

"China's so far away and all of the sudden you're getting cases in Italy," he said, "it starts to feel a bit more real when it starts hitting Europe...it's just a matter of time before it comes to us."