Creator Of Viral Cancel Brexit Petition: "Remainers Have Been Silenced"

The creator of the viral petition calling for Brexit to be scrapped told LBC she started it because Remainers have been “silenced” and “ignored” since the referendum.

Margaret Anne Georgiadou’s petition for Article 50 to be revoked has garnered over three million signatures in less than 48 hours.

It’s received the backing of Remain MPs and celebrities, making it the fastest growing petition ever.

Speaking to Shelagh, Ms Georgiadou admitted she didn’t expect to receive so much support.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Margaret Anne Georgiadou spoke to Shelagh Fogarty on Friday. Picture: LBC

“I got it up to about 100k and it seemed to just stick there so I started going through Twitter names, people that were notable and dumping my petition there and asking them to sign it and share it - which they did.”

She continued: “The government ignored us, they didn’t have any discussion with Remainers.

“With a referendum, this is what happens because it’s not very democratic, it’s majoritarian, the majority wins, it’s ruled by the majority for the majority - sod the minority.

“Whereas true democracy includes everybody’s opinion in society.”