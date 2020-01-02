Cyprus rape case latest: President urged to intervene

LBC's Matthew Thompson explains the latest in the Cyprus gang-rape case.

The President and the Attorney General of Cyprus are being urged to intervene after a British woman was found guilty of lying about being raped.

The 19 year old alleged she was raped by a group of young Israeli men at a hotel in Ayia Napa in July 2019. She then made a retraction statement 10 days later, but maintains that she only did so after being pressured by the local police.

The UK government are planning to raise concerns over the fairness of the trial.

