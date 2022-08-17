Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

By Seán Hickey

This former gang member lifts the lid on the horrific world of gang initiation – warning that ordinary Brits can fall victim to robberies and even stabbings.

London is on high alert after a number of stabbings were carried out in the capital over a number of days. Shelagh Fogarty was reflecting on the horrific news with Lennox Rogers.

"I would advise the elderly to have a chaperone when they go about some places because some criminals are doing initiations where they have to commit robberies", the a former gang member and co-founder of Refocus told LBC listeners.

After issuing the dark warning, Mr Rogers went on to tell Shelagh that "there are initiations to be in some gangs," going into detail on what a gang initiation might look like.

"You might have to stab someone, you might have to rob someone – it's innocent victims that are suffering."

"Do you know of any initiations that involve having a death on your hands?" Shelagh asked, to which he admitted, "not on the top of my head, but they could have."

Explaining the mentality of gang leaders, he explained that "they want to recruit people who will--"

"Steal and hurt and fight," Shelagh interjected.

"Yeah, and stab people", Mr Lennox added.

The charity boss went into further detail on the horrors of gang initiation: "Not so long ago there was a craze of gang members getting points for stabbings."