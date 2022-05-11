'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP on neighbours' extensions voting plan

11 May 2022, 16:44 | Updated: 11 May 2022, 16:50

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP blasts neighbours' extensions voting plan
'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP blasts neighbours' extensions voting plan. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Tim Dodd

Former Labour MP Stephen Pound has told LBC the government's plans for neighbours to be allowed to vote on planning permission for developments on their street are "ill-thought out... like sending people to Rwanda" and could "overwhelm" the courts.

As part of the Queen's Speech, Prince Charles said on Tuesday that "the planning system will be reformed to give residents more involvement in local development" as part of the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.

The bill was said to "give communities a louder voice", after previous attempts to reform planning were paused amid Conservative resistance.

Communities will be able to vote on whether planning permission should be granted for extensions to existing homes on their street.

Residents will also be allowed to decide rules governing the layout and materials used for new developments.

The Times reported that local residents will be permitted to hold referendums over the style and size of extensions, new homes and conversions on their street, as well as deciding whether more loft conversions and conservatories can be built without full planning permission.

Read more: 'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

Mr Pound told Shelagh Fogarty: "The idea of having a neighbourhood veto on planning applications is one of the maddest, most potentially disruptive, corrosive, ludicrous schemes I have ever heard in my life.

"It's an absolute guarantee for litigation, lawyers will be rubbing their callous palms in glee at the thought of this.

"What you want in planning is objectivity. You don't want a subjective view of people who say 'we live in Richmond'... the people whose noise nuisance is playing Rachmaninoff in the wrong key.

"There's a thing called the Building Research Establishment, who actually set standards, proper mathematically, geometrically defined standards for things like loss of lights, amenities, and outlook.

"We should be working on a common standard, an objective standard, not this subjective nonsense of what the neighbours like and the neighbours don't like.

"Because I'm sorry, they're absolutely opening a can of worms, the likes of which will overwhelm the courts."

Mr Pound continued: "This whole thing, it's a bit like sending people to Rwanda, it's just ill-thought out. No one's actually considered the consequence of it."

The former Labour MP gave the example of someone who wants to build a loft extension but has had a dispute with their neighbour over parking.

"Is the neighbour then going to say I'm going to forget all this problem with the parking and I'm going to sign off on your loft extension?" he asked.

"No way! they're going to use that to twist the knife."

Read more: Over 2m people go whole days without eating as charity slams 'failing society'

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine

Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Britain facing 'health crisis' as cost-of-living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Brits facing 'health crisis' as cost of living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Exclusive
Distraught LBC caller eats one meal a WEEK amid food poverty crisis

Distraught LBC caller breaks down after revealing she eats just one meal a week

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals
Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'
The exchange happened following evidence from Dominic Cummings to MPs

'My dad should still be alive': Grieving daughter reacts to Cummings' evidence
Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana BBC interview should be aired again

Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana's BBC interview should be aired again
Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife has Alzheimer's
'Too many don't know how to police': Ex-officer condemns colleague who shouted 'Free Palestine'

'Too many don't know how to police': Ex-officer condemns colleague who shouted 'Free Palestine'
'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK

'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maddie Thomas has been missing since April 26

Missing teenager Maddie Thomas, 15, feared to be victim of child abduction
Adidas has defended its advert.

Adidas advert showing bare breasts banned for being offensive and 'objectifying women'
Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known face in the Middle East, began working for Al Jazeera in 1997

Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot dead while covering Israeli raid in West Bank
Lee Anderson claimed households in Britain can make "nutritious meals" on a budget of "about 30p a day".

Fury as Tory MP claims Brits don't need food banks they just 'can't cook properly'
Ashley Cole's girlfriend pleaded for help in chilling 999 call

Ashley Cole's girlfriend pleads for help in chilling 999 call as robbers raid mansion
Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to resign

Boris brushes off claims he's acting 'dishonourably' by not resigning after Starmer pledge