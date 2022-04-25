'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent

By James Bickerton

France is a "divided country" with "anger afoot" after Emmanuel Macron secured re-election, according to UK correspondent at France 24 Bénédicte Paviot,

The incumbent president took 59% of the vote, versus 41% for far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

However Ms Paviot warned Mr Macron is unlikely to have a smooth ride in his second term.

She said: "He faces a very challenging five years ahead.

"Whether it's coming out of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and many other challenges aside.

"It is a divided country. There is an anger afoot, a dissatisfaction, a confrontation not least because of the war in Ukraine over the cost of living."

Ms Paviot said Mr Macron adopted a "humbler approach" after his victory, recognising "many were not voting for him but to block Le Pen".

Elections to the French parliament are due to take place on parliament on June 12 and 19.

According to Ms Paviot, Mr Macron risks becoming a "lame-duck president" if his party loses.