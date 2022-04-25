'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent

25 April 2022, 17:15

By James Bickerton

France is a "divided country" with "anger afoot" after Emmanuel Macron secured re-election, according to UK correspondent at France 24 Bénédicte Paviot,

The incumbent president took 59% of the vote, versus 41% for far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

However Ms Paviot warned Mr Macron is unlikely to have a smooth ride in his second term.

She said: "He faces a very challenging five years ahead.

"Whether it's coming out of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and many other challenges aside.

"It is a divided country. There is an anger afoot, a dissatisfaction, a confrontation not least because of the war in Ukraine over the cost of living."

Ms Paviot said Mr Macron adopted a "humbler approach" after his victory, recognising "many were not voting for him but to block Le Pen".

Elections to the French parliament are due to take place on parliament on June 12 and 19.

According to Ms Paviot, Mr Macron risks becoming a "lame-duck president" if his party loses.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'great Prime Minister' after partygate fine

'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser

Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'PM was over-dependent on science in Covid-19 response,' says public health professor

'PM was over-dependent on science in Covid-19 response,' says public health professor
"Love is not a pathology", says MP campaigning against conversion therapy

Tory MP tells Shelagh Fogarty gay conversion therapy is 'quackery'
Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care

Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care
Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer

Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer
'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Lammy has condemned the 'absolutely horrendous' comments from an anonymous Tory MP about Angela Rayner

'Utter disgrace': David Lammy's fury at mystery Tory MP who made Rayner 'legs' claim
Jacob Rees-Mogg has only given out three of his notes telling civil servants to get back to work

Jacob Rees-Mogg has only issued three 'get back to the office' notices to civil servants
Mohammed Nabi Wardak served in Helmand between 2008 and 2011 alongside British troops

Afghan interpreter tells of 'psychological torture' after six year wait for asylum
Artic air is set to sweep across the UK in May

Brits brace for 'coldest May in 25 years' as Artic air sweeps across UK over Bank holiday
An alcohol ban has been in place in the top five tiers of English football since 1985

Football fans could be allowed to drink alcohol in their seats for first time in 37 years
Homes for Ukraine hosts are demanding an explanation for delays in processing applications

Furious Homes for Ukraine hosts seek answers over 'lost data' holding up visas