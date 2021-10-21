Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

21 October 2021, 15:58

By Sam Sholli

The Government is "all over the shop" on the issue of mask-wearing, Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has told LBC.

The Labour politician's words follow Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg saying the Tory MPs do not need to wear masks in the House of Commons because they "know each other".

Shelagh asked the Shadow Health Secretary if Mr Rees-Mogg's comments constituted "dangerous material".

Mr Ashworth replied: "Well, the Government are all over the shop on this because yesterday Sajid Javid was saying we should have masks [and] now Jacob Rees-Mogg is saying we shouldn't have masks.

READ MORE: Health Minister: 'Go ahead' and book Christmas parties but come forward for booster jab

"They all sort of flip-flop. There's sort of more flip-flops than Boris Johnson's holiday in Marbella, isn't there?

"I mean, we need a clear messaging from the Government on mask-wearing.

"It's clearly one of the tools that helps us defeat this virus."

READ MORE: Javid's jabs plea: Health Sec says 'get your booster' as he rules out Covid Plan B

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'It's horrific déjà vu': Ex-nurse 'terrified' at lack of Covid restrictions as cases rise

Ex-NHS staff nurse 'terrified' and 'sad' as Covid cases rise

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' murder

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projections, says IFS Director

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projected, says IFS Director
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Sajid Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

'There has been a failing here': Met has 'very serious questions to answer', Safeguarding minister says

Met has 'very serious questions to answer' over Everard case, says minister

Exclusive
Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

'We're looking at an institutional problem and talking about it like it's one bad apple'

'Utterly rotten' Met must be 'investigated' after Couzens' sentence, activist tells LBC

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

Hariett Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is being celebrated by jihadists worldwide "as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11", Charles Lister has told LBC.

Afghanistan crisis: 'Jihadists are celebrating this as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11'
'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'

'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'
Venues should require vaccine cards or Covid tests, says nightlife expert

Venues should require Covid tests or vaccine proof on entry, says nightlife expert
Anti-vaxxers have particularly targeted BAME groups, warns leading nurse

Anti-vaxxers are targeting BAME groups, warns leading nurse

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on
'Too many Labour members are giving up the Union flag to the far-right'

'Too many Labour members are giving up the Union flag to the far-right'
The Virologist was speaking to LBC

'This is good news', Virologist says AstraZeneca vaccine could cut transmission

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tony Blair has said the government should aim to issue 500,000 coronavirus vaccines per day

Tony Blair calls for government to issue 500k Covid booster jabs a day
Tributes have poured in for Sir David Amess

Sir David Amess suspect allegedly plotted to kill other MP, court hears
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Ali Harbi Ali has been charged with the murder of Sir David Amess.

Ali Harbi Ali charged with terrorism-related murder of MP Sir David Amess
Devon and Cornwall Police said a woman reported being assaulted in Fever & Boutique in Exeter on Saturday

Police probe suspected needle spiking attacks - with dozens reported in one area
People left flowers, tributes, toys and teddies by the river.

Bridgend: Boy, 14, charged with murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi