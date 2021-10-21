Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

By Sam Sholli

The Government is "all over the shop" on the issue of mask-wearing, Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has told LBC.

The Labour politician's words follow Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg saying the Tory MPs do not need to wear masks in the House of Commons because they "know each other".

Shelagh asked the Shadow Health Secretary if Mr Rees-Mogg's comments constituted "dangerous material".

Mr Ashworth replied: "Well, the Government are all over the shop on this because yesterday Sajid Javid was saying we should have masks [and] now Jacob Rees-Mogg is saying we shouldn't have masks.

"They all sort of flip-flop. There's sort of more flip-flops than Boris Johnson's holiday in Marbella, isn't there?

"I mean, we need a clear messaging from the Government on mask-wearing.

"It's clearly one of the tools that helps us defeat this virus."

