Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

30 September 2021, 16:11 | Updated: 30 September 2021, 16:22

By Sam Sholli

Labour MP Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign has told LBC why she wants Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign.

She has called on the Met Police Commissioner to resign, after Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to a whole-life prison for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Couzens used his authority as a police officer to trick Sarah Everard into getting into his car under the pretext of a false arrest.

The Met Police Commissioner has said that Couzens has "brought shame" on the force.

In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, Harriet Harman said the "confidence of women in the police will have been shattered" and that she had called on the Met Police Commissioner to resign.

The Labour MP told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "We need to have a really radical, comprehensive action plan so that women can know that they don't need to fear the police, they can trust the police and that they can have complete confidence in the police.

"And I don't think Cressida Dick has got the credibility to lead that forward, not least because on her watch as Metropolitan [Police] Commissioner that the warning signs on Sarah Everard's killer were missed."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is being celebrated by jihadists worldwide "as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11", Charles Lister has told LBC.

Afghanistan crisis: 'Jihadists are celebrating this as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11'
'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major hits out at Afghanistan crisis

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major gives take on Afghanistan crisis

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

Shelagh Fogarty challenged the climate change activist

'That's not true, is it?': Shelagh Fogarty challenges Extinction Rebellion police liaison

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'I don't buy into the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-Levels'

'I don't buy the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-levels'

Lisa Nandy: We owe a duty to people who helped UK media outlets report from Afghanistan

Lisa Nandy: We owe a duty to people who helped UK media report from Afghanistan

'It's a no brainer': Mother wants her 12-year-old to have Covid jab

'It's a no brainer': Mother wants her 12-year-old to have Covid jab

Caller 'annoyed' by Govt pushing for 'old normal' office working

Caller 'annoyed' by Rishi Sunak 'pushing for old normal working'

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

London MPs calling for 'fair share' of Covid vaccine in letter to Hancock

London MPs calling for 'fair share' of Covid vaccine in letter to Hancock
'The vaccine dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca has become extremely bitter'

'The EU-AstraZeneca vaccine dispute has become extremely bitter'
Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC

Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC
'UK must adopt zero Covid strategy to stop new variants'

'UK must adopt zero Covid strategy to stop new variants'

Shadow schools minister: Williamson needs to stop 'failing' and vaccinate teachers

Shadow schools minister: Williamson needs to stop 'failing' and vaccinate teachers
'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician

'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cressida Dick has apologised and said she cannot express the fury at Wayne Couzens

Cressida Dick: I can't describe my fury at Wayne Couzens - I am so sorry
Jeremy Everard, left, and Sarah's family spoke after her killer was sentenced

Sarah Everard's family: 'The pain of losing her is overwhelming'
The sentencing of murderer Wayne Couzens has piled pressure on Cressida Dick to resign.

Met chief faces calls to quit over how cop nicknamed 'The Rapist' slipped through the net
A female police officer said people should consider calling 999 if approached by a lone person claiming to be an officer

PC says call 999 if you are stopped by a lone person claiming to be police
Wayne Couzens has been jailed for the murder of Sarah Everard

Killer cop to die behind bars: Sarah Everard's parents say the world is a 'safer place'
Large numbers of petrol stations in London ran out fo all fuel amidst panic buying.

Fuel crisis: London and South East hit hardest as drivers 'fill up with £1.72 of petrol'