Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

By Sam Sholli

Labour MP Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign has told LBC why she wants Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign.

She has called on the Met Police Commissioner to resign, after Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to a whole-life prison for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Couzens used his authority as a police officer to trick Sarah Everard into getting into his car under the pretext of a false arrest.

The Met Police Commissioner has said that Couzens has "brought shame" on the force.

In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, Harriet Harman said the "confidence of women in the police will have been shattered" and that she had called on the Met Police Commissioner to resign.

The Labour MP told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "We need to have a really radical, comprehensive action plan so that women can know that they don't need to fear the police, they can trust the police and that they can have complete confidence in the police.

"And I don't think Cressida Dick has got the credibility to lead that forward, not least because on her watch as Metropolitan [Police] Commissioner that the warning signs on Sarah Everard's killer were missed."