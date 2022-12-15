'I don't think we'll ever reclaim the streets': Shelagh Fogarty despairs after murder of Zara Aleena

15 December 2022, 15:49 | Updated: 15 December 2022, 16:12

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

After Jordan McSweeney was sentenced to a minimum of 38 years for the murder of Zara Aleena, Shelagh Fogarty asks how we can control and contain "feral, violent, out of control men" like Jordan McSweeney.

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to listeners after 29-year-old Jordan McSweeney was jailed for life, after murdering Zara Aleena, despite his refusal to appear in court.

He had spent the night of the murder searching for women to attack - having hunted four others - and chanced upon Zara on a residential street in East London, just 10 minutes away from her home.

Before speaking to Jamie Klingler, founder of the social justice organisation Reclaim These Streets, Shelagh told listeners how "disturbed" she was by the Zara Aleena case.

Shelagh said: "I don't think we'll ever 'Reclaim These Streets'"

"But I applaud every effort to do so, I just don't think we will ever be able to do so.

"Certainly not as long as the laws in this country fail to contain feral men.

"Feral men who tell you every waking day that violence is the way that they communicate... And that is Jordan McSweeney."

Read more: Zara Aleena killing shows women don't feel as safe as they should - as a parent I want to change that, Sunak says

Read more: 'Spineless' killer jailed for life for murdering Zara Aleena with 'a savagery that is almost impossible to believe'

Shelagh continued: "Inevitably, he had a history of domestic violence as well included in his litany of behavior so we know what's going on and we know what's not happening that should be happening."

She then asked listeners how we control and contain "feral, violent, out of control men like Jordan McSweeney?"

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized

Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary

Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government response amid Iran unrest

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government approach amid Iran unrest

'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones

Pensioner concerned over aunt's energy bill

Pensioner 'terrified' over aunt's heating bill, saying she lacks financial understanding due to dementia

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

'Strikes are a waste of time'

'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex

shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South

Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily

Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily
MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

O2 stores evacuated

O2 stores evacuated: Caller's brother sent home from work just 200 yards from damaged roof

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pharmacists have been told they can prescribe other forms of penicillin

Three more children die of Strep A, taking total to 19, as pharmacies allowed to give alternative drugs amid shortage fears
TSSA members at Network Rail vote overwhelmingly to accept improved pay deal

TSSA members at Network Rail vote overwhelmingly to accept improved pay deal

Oli McBurnie was cleared over the alleged incident

Sheffield Utd star McBurnie cleared over 'assault on fan' during pitch invasion as lawyer says he has 'stern resting face'
The tragedy happened at Petherton Court

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after deaths of woman and two children aged six and four in Kettering
The UK's big freeze won't go quietly.

The UK's big freeze is set to continue as temperatures plummet to -17C in rural Scotland

Woman gets £90,000 after male boss slapped her bottom with a ruler in a staff meeting

Woman who reported bottom-slapping male boss awarded £90,000 compensation