"If No-Deal Brexit Happens, I'll Leave The UK", Caller Tells LBC

This caller told Shelagh Fogarty that a no-deal Brexit will be such a disaster, he will leave the UK if it happens.

Stuart believes that if you take Brexit to its logical conclusion, then Scotland will vote for independence and Northern Ireland will also leave the UK.

And he told LBC that he would leave the country too.

Shelagh heard this caller say he'd leave the UK after a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA / LBC

He said: "I love England. I love the good-natured accepting country that England once was.

"But I look around me now and it's not tolerant of foreigners. It's highly tribal. I'd leave.

"Honestly, if no-deal Brexit happens, I'll leave the UK. I would not want to stay in an England which would be as fractured and ruptured as it currently is.

"And whatever happens, England will be fractured and ruptured for at least a generation."