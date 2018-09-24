Jewish Labour MP Condemns Jeremy Corbyn Over Anti-Semitism Row

A Jewish Labour MP has condemned Jeremy Corbyn over his handling of the anti-Semitism row, telling LBC there is “no excuse for how badly this has been managed”.

Ruth Smeeth, MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, said it “breaks my heart” that such issues would be a topic of discussion for Jewish communities celebrating their religious holiday today.

She spoke to Shelagh Fogarty from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

Jeremy Corbyn was condemned by a Jewish Labour MP. Picture: PA/LBC

It follows pictures of fellow Jewish Labour MP Luciana Berger requiring police protection at the event.

Ms Smeeth, who refused to comment on her own security at conference, tore into the leadership of the anti-Semitism row.

She told Shelagh: “There is no excuse for how badly this has been managed, there is no excuse at all for the lack of leadership that we have seen.”

