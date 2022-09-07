Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

7 September 2022, 15:47

Liz Truss Shelagh Fogarty Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth
Shelagh Fogarty has spoken to Labour frontbencher Jonathan Ashworth. Picture: alamy/lbc

By Abbie Reynolds

Labour's Shadow Work & Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth fears the policies coming from Liz Truss’ government are too "1980s".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After Liz Truss announced her complete cabinet Shelagh Fogarty spoke to Shadow Work & Pensions Secretary and Labour MP for Leicester South Jonathan Ashworth.

She started by highlighting the ethnic diversity within the PM’s new cabinet and what that might mean for Conservatives' opponent Labour.

“It is a very diverse one, a very diverse front bench and the third Conservative woman becoming Prime Minister - is Labour starting to look a bit 1980s?”

Jonathan responded: “Oh no, not remotely. It is a remarkable moment to be celebrated that we have diversity.

“In terms of 1980s I think that many of the policy proposals that Liz Truss floated in her leadership campaign were very 1980s.”

The MP said the policies reflect the return of “Laffer curve style economics".

Mr Ashworth went on to describe Laffer curve economics as: “the assumption that if you give big tax cuts to corporations, including those water companies who released foul sewage onto our beaches this summer, that somehow working people will benefit because the wealth will trickle down."

He insisted: “The 1980s showed that that doesn't happen.”

“What usually happens is that working people are worse off and poverty rises. So in terms of the 1980s I fear that is actually coming from Liz Truss’ Downing Street.”

