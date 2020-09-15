London Mayor Sadiq Khan opens up on LBC about the abuse he receives

15 September 2020, 17:26

By Fiona Jones

London Mayor Sadiq Khan opens up on LBC about the abuse he receives and explains to Shelagh Fogarty why it is something he rarely talks about.

On Sunday a video was shared virally of London Mayor Sadiq Khan being heckled aggressively as he walked towards City Hall during a protest by London taxi drivers.

The clip shows Mr Khan being followed by a group shouting at him, hurling abuse and labelling him a "hypocrite" and the "destroyer of London."

In an attempt to goad him further they start making racial slurs.

Shelagh asked the Mayor how frequently he is attacked in the street like this.

"It's not uncommon, my worry isn't me so much," the Mayor said, "my worry is putting others off entering politics, particularly minority communities or women.

"I don't talk about it because it obviously makes my wife and my children and my family and my friends very anxious and nervous on my behalf. But it's not uncommon, Shelagh."

The Mayor told LBC that a few years ago he was forced to accept police protection because of the threats made to his life.

Mr Khan continued, "It's not nice, I've got a thick skin, I can take it. But I am worried about a young woman or ethnic minority watching those images, listening to the language, and thinking you know what, it's not for me.

"Or a mum or a dad or an uncle or an auntie saying to a nephew, niece, son, daughter, politics ain't for you, stay quiet."

