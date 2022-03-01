MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

1 March 2022, 14:41

By Seán Hickey

Britain's politicians should 'set an example' and sponsor Ukrainian refugees to live in their second and third houses.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced to the House on Tuesday an extension of measures allowing Ukrainians fleeing war at home to seek refuge in the United Kingdom.

New measures grant visas to relatives of Ukrainians in the United Kingdom and allows Brits to sponsor specific people in Ukraine to gain asylum in the UK.

Read more: James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

"I've come up with a brilliant idea", Barbara in Chorley told Shelagh Fogarty.

"Patel and her little chums who've all got their second houses, maybe they'd like to sponsor some of these poor people?"

Read more: UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

Read more: Pictured: Putin's terrifying 40-mile 'war machine' convoy heading to Ukraine capital

Tribune Magazine has conducted research which found 17% of MPs are landlords in the current Parliament. The Independent has also reported in the past that 16 MPs – 14 Conservative and 2 Labour – have rented their second properties whilst claiming around £1 million in expenses on said homes.

Read more: Zelenskyy says they are ‘giving lives for freedom’ as Russians warn of strikes on Kyiv

The caller told Shelagh that MPs could "set an example.

"Let's get Priti Patel, Dominic Raab, Rees-Mogg and everybody else and let them all have a little go. Let them live in their little second houses."

"What's going on at the moment is shocking" Barbara concluded, suggesting that the UK should lead from the front on the matter.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

O2 stores evacuated

O2 stores evacuated: Caller's brother sent home from work just 200 yards from damaged roof

Mother shares agony over daughter's murderer sent to open prison

Mum fears daughter's killer will strike again now he's set to be moved to open prison

Mother of slain Joanne Tulip speaks to LBC as murderer faces parole

Mum shares agony with LBC as daughter's killer faces parole

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' statements

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' words

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' gypsy Holocaust joke

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' Gypsy Holocaust joke

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Shadow Chancellor

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Rachel Reeves

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson guilty of 'flagrant abuse of power'

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson's conduct a 'flagrant abuse of power'

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'I would do the same': Caller defends Dyson's 'acceptable' tax issue texts with PM

'I would do the same': Caller defends Dyson's 'acceptable' tax issue texts with PM
Boris Johnson doesn't give a damn about Northern Ireland, caller tells LBC

Boris Johnson 'doesn't give a damn' about Northern Ireland, caller tells LBC
'Was Brexit worth it?' Northern Irish caller's message for PM as disorder continues

'Was Brexit worth it?' Northern Irish caller's message for PM as disorder continues
The NI expert was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'If you're a Unionist in Northern Ireland, you feel duped by the PM'
'People are starting to question the assumption that money rules everything in football'

'European Super League backlash shows fans are questioning role of money in football'
Ex-England footballer Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League

Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov gives the a pre-recorded video

Diplomats astonishing walk-out during speech by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed an emergency session of the European Parliament via video-link.

Defiant Ukrainians ‘giving their lives for freedom’ as Russians warn of strikes on Kyiv
Schools covered up grooming and sex abuse claims

Schools have ‘cover-up’ culture and put reputation ahead of kids’s safety, report finds
The Queen's recovery from Covid appears to be progressing

Queen recovers from Covid to host virtual audiences at Windsor Castle home
YouTube has blocked Russia Today from being made available in UK and Europe

YouTube bans Russian state-backed channels Russia Today and Sputnik across UK and Europe
Boris Johnson was confronted by a tearful Ukrainian journalist today

'World War III has already started': Ukrainian journalist blasts Boris for Nato inaction