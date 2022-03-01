James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

1 March 2022, 12:44

By Seán Hickey

James O'Brien questions why the government have been reluctant to offer the same welcome to Ukrainians fleeing war than EU member states.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"You know and I know now that our country's response to the refugee crisis will be among the worst in the world – or let us say, among the worst in Europe", James O'Brien began.

His reflections came after the government pledged to house up to 200,000 Ukrainians in the UK in response to the Russian invasion.

Read more: 'World War III has already started': Ukrainian journalist blasts Boris for Nato inaction

Unlike many member states of the EU who have an open door policy for Ukrainian refugees, the UK is reserving asylum for those who have relatives or long-term partners who are British nationals.

"Dominic Raab claims that our responsibilities were less than other European countries because we're further away from Ukraine when other European countries."

Read more: 'Civilian casualties will rise', stark warning of Putin's 'weapons of serious destruction'

Read more: UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

Read more: James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

"He's going to have an absolute hernia when he hears about Ireland, and where Ireland sits on the globe."

Asking listeners to offer an answer, James asked why the UK is an outlier: "What is it about the United Kingdom in the 21st century that has seen the reality and the issue of asylum seeking and refugees become so toxic?"

Read more: Defence sec clashes with Liz Truss as he tells untrained Brits not to fight in Ukraine

"Why do we have a government that seems terrified of doing what every other government in Europe has done, and saying 'you'll be safe here for a while'?"

James told listeners that "this country feels...reluctant" to the idea of welcoming Ukrainians fleeing war, and he couldn't work out why.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

John Sweeney told James O'Brien how things currently stand in Ukraine.

'The big dog is off the leash': John Sweeney's stark warning as Russia invades Ukraine

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

"I want to tell my story. I want people to know."

Woman shares traumatic story of police dismissing gang rape as 'boyfriend row'

Prince Andrew has spent the last two years victim blaming, claims ex-chief prosecutor

Prince Andrew has spent the last two years victim blaming, claims ex-chief prosecutor

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

'It should've happened a long time ago': Brother of Daniel Morgan reacts to Cressida Dick resignation

Brother of murdered detective Daniel Morgan 'pleased' at Cressida Dick resignation

'We've all done it' says ex-Police officer

Ex-officer claims new Met chief must be white male who can admit past prejudice

'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic FA Cup effort

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic cup effort

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser
James O'Brien: 'Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does'

James O'Brien: Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien: NHS mandatory jab U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien: NHS vaccine U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on the worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done
James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party scandal

James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party saga

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

James O'Brien: I don't think the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

James O'Brien: I wonder whether the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

Cost of living crisis: Food writer Jack Monroe speaks to LBC's James O'Brien

Poorest people 'made to balance the books': Food campaigner explains cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'
James O'Brian perfectly sums up what's going on at the moment

James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

This caller has abandoned the Tory party over the partygate scandal.

'I've been taken for a fool': Lifetime Tory voter joins Labour amid partygate scandal

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait

James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait
Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien
James was speaking to the NHS district nurse

Nurse lays bare the shocking levels of abuse she has received while trying to work
James challenged the caller over his comments

James O'Brien challenges caller who thinks footballers taking the knee has 'gone on long enough'
James O'Brien's message to 'cultists' who avoid questioning of Matt Hancock conduct

James O'Brien's message to 'cultists' who avoid questioning of Matt Hancock conduct
James O'Brien proves Hancock directly contradicts himself over care homes

James O'Brien proves Hancock directly contradicts himself over care homes

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

2 months ago

Ex-Ukrainian president: World is at 'the door of a Third World War'

Ex-Ukrainian president: World is at 'the door of a Third World War'

10 days ago

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

London tube strikes have caused chaos for commuters

What is the Tube strike about and when does it end?

The Queen's recovery from Covid appears to be progressing

Queen recovers from Covid to host virtual audiences at Windsor Castle home
Schools covered up grooming and sex abuse claims

Schools have ‘cover-up’ culture and put reputation ahead of kids’s safety, report finds
YouTube has blocked Russia Today from being made available in UK and Europe

YouTube bans Russian state-backed channels Russia Today and Sputnik across UK and Europe
Boris Johnson was confronted by a tearful Ukrainian journalist today

'World War III has already started': Ukrainian journalist blasts Boris for Nato inaction
. A thermobaric bomb explosion during the Caucasus 2016 strategic drills

What is a vacuum bomb and its effects? Terrifying thermobaric warhead that can vaporise humans
Commanders will be held accountable for any war crimes, Raab said.

Russian commanders who commit war crimes 'face twilight years behind bars,' Raab warns
A huge convoy has been seen heading to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Live updates: Huge convoy of Russian armour approaches Kyiv

African refugees fleeing Ukraine are said to have faced 'shockingly racist' treatment (stock photo)

African refugees fleeing Ukraine face 'shockingly racist' treatment at hands of border guards
The Shadow Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Civilian casualties will rise', stark warning of Putin's 'weapons of serious destruction'