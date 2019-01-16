Nicky Morgan Insists She'll Back Brexit If It Doesn't Undermine The Economy

Nicky Morgan told LBC that she does back Brexit, but insisted it has to be done in a way that doesn't impact our economy.

The Conservative MP has been one of Theresa May's strongest critics and voted against the Prime Minister's deal in yesterday's meaningful vote.

As Dominic Grieve tabled an amendment which introduced the idea of a second referendum to parliament, Ms Morgan insisted that's not a move that she is behind.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, she said: "My position on a People's Vote is that I don't support it.

"We gave people a vote in 2016 and although I campaigned and voted very strongly to remain, that wasn't the side that won and so the UK should leave the European Union.

"The question has always been since June 24th 2016, how are we going to leave?

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to Nicky Morgan, live from LBC's studio in Westminster. Picture: LBC

"I think there is a deal that can be done that means the UK leaves the political institutions, leaves the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, gets out of the agricultural policy, gets out of fisheries, but doesn't fatally undermine our economy.

"And most importantly for constituencies like mine, institutions like our higher educational institutions, but also our manufacturers who rely on supply chains right across Europe and want to bring goods in and out very easily."