Covid crisis: 'Nobody could visit my mother. She died a very lonely woman'

28 May 2021, 16:25 | Updated: 28 May 2021, 16:35

By Sam Sholli

This caller has told LBC the way his mother died, after being sent to a nursing home during the pandemic, "sticks in [his] craw to this day".

Paul in Portugal told LBC his late mother was moved from a hospital to a nursing home "because of the serious influx of people with [coronavirus] going into hospital".

He told LBC: "I was a little bit concerned about that, but more so when I realised that the nursing home that she was going to had failed the [Care Quality Commission] inspection on infection control.

"So as you can imagine, my fears and concerns were incredible at the time."

READ MORE: James O'Brien proves Hancock directly contradicts himself over care homes
READ MORE: Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying, says Cummings

Later in the exchange, he told Shelagh: "I mean she had a great life and I think her time was up.

"But needless to say it was the way she finally died because nobody could go and visit.

"And she died a very lonely woman, which sticks in my craw to this day. But it is what it is."

READ MORE: Boris Johnson: "We did everything we could to protect the NHS and care homes"
READ MORE: 'Is Hancock still fit for purpose?' Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

This caller explained her view to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'Blaming politicians won't help': Caller who lost loved one opens up to Shelagh
Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'
The exchange happened following evidence from Dominic Cummings to MPs

'My dad should still be alive': Grieving daughter reacts to Cummings' evidence
Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana BBC interview should be aired again

Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana's BBC interview should be aired again
Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife has Alzheimer's
'Too many don't know how to police': Ex-officer condemns colleague who shouted 'Free Palestine'

'Too many don't know how to police': Ex-officer condemns colleague who shouted 'Free Palestine'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson did not break the ministerial code, a report found

PM acted "unwisely" on flat refurb but didn't break ministerial code, report says
The next easing of restrictions is due on June 21, but plans have been thrown into doubt

England R number rises to between 1 and 1.1, Sage figures show
Police discovered the mine while looking for a cannabis farm

Police raid warehouse and uncover huge Bitcoin 'mine'

Glasgow will remain in Level 3 coronavirus restrictions until at least early June

Covid-19: Glasgow to remain at Level 3 but hopes for Level 2 in early June
London Bridge terror attack victims Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones

London Bridge terror victims killed ‘unlawfully’ after failings by authorities - inquest
The Janssen jab has been authorised for use in the UK

Johnson & Johnson single dose Covid-19 vaccine authorised for UK use