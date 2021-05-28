Covid crisis: 'Nobody could visit my mother. She died a very lonely woman'

By Sam Sholli

This caller has told LBC the way his mother died, after being sent to a nursing home during the pandemic, "sticks in [his] craw to this day".

Paul in Portugal told LBC his late mother was moved from a hospital to a nursing home "because of the serious influx of people with [coronavirus] going into hospital".

He told LBC: "I was a little bit concerned about that, but more so when I realised that the nursing home that she was going to had failed the [Care Quality Commission] inspection on infection control.

"So as you can imagine, my fears and concerns were incredible at the time."

Later in the exchange, he told Shelagh: "I mean she had a great life and I think her time was up.

"But needless to say it was the way she finally died because nobody could go and visit.

"And she died a very lonely woman, which sticks in my craw to this day. But it is what it is."

