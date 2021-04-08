Northern Ireland was used as Brexit bargaining chip, commentator warns

8 April 2021, 14:58

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Loyalist political Commentator Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston says people feel the "Good Friday Agreement" was used as "political currency" in Brexit negotiations.

Several nights of violence in Northern Ireland have seen a return to troubling times with petrol bombs thrown and police officers injured.

The violence unfolded amid increasing political tensions over the trade border in the Irish Sea caused by Boris Johnson's Brexit agreements with Brussels, as well as the fallout from the police's handling of a mass republican funeral that took place during coronavirus restrictions.

LBC's Shelagh Fogarty spoke to Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston a former Belfast councillor about the issues.

She told LBC the situation was now grave, warning "the Good Friday Agreement really is at risk here."

Calling for action she told Shelagh that "honey-coated words" were not what was needed as she branded it a "political crisis."

Ms Corr-Johnston said people on the ground were left feeling as if Northern Ireland and the "Good Friday Agreement" were used as "political currency" in Brexit negotiations.

She revealed to LBC she had "never before felt the anger that is on the ground around the Good Friday Agreement."

