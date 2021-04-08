LBC listeners branded this call on Northern Ireland 'brilliant' and 'insightful'

8 April 2021, 14:00 | Updated: 8 April 2021, 14:59

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the 'brilliant' and 'insightful' call on Northern Ireland that LBC listeners said 'hits the nail on the head repeatedly.'

After a week of violence in Northern Ireland which saw 55 police officers injured and a bus hijacked and set on fire in Belfast, James O'Brien invited listeners to give their views.

He explained to James the unrest within loyalist communities is partly because they're unhappy with post-Brexit trading arrangements.

"This was always going to happen," he warned as he explained to LBC he had grown up in a post-Good Friday agreement world in Northern Ireland.

"I've grown up in a peaceful country, I've grown up not knowing what the generation before me knew. Which was guns being pointed at you, bombs going off during school assemblies."

Revealing he was getting worried he told James he never thought things in NI would return to how they had been.

Watch: Northern Ireland was used as Brexit bargaining chip, commentator warns

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said a total of 55 police officers have been injured across several nights of disorder in Northern Ireland.

He said several hundred people gathered on each side of the peace wall gate at Lanark Way in west Belfast from around 5pm on Wednesday, which escalated to "significant disorder where crowds from both sides of the gate were committing serious criminal offences, both attacking police and attacking each other".

Mr Roberts said multiple petrol bombs and missiles, including fireworks and heavy masonry, were thrown.

Read more: Northern Ireland: Stormont condemns 'deplorable' violence after sixth night of unrest

The Northern Ireland Executive issued a joint statement following a meeting of the power-sharing administration to discuss the escalating public disorder.

Assembly members also united to condemn the violence, unanimously passing an Alliance motion after being recalled to discuss the scenes.

A total of eight people have been arrested - seven of them have been charged with riot.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James reacted as locals gathered at the remains of a burnt out bus on the Shankill Road, Belfast, on Thursday.

'The United Kingdom is under mortal threat': James O'Brien's powerful reaction to NI violence
'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien

'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs

James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs
James O'Brien discussed the case of a seal which had to be put down after being attacked by a dog

'Why can't you feel sorry for Freddie the seal and for the dog owner?'
James O'Brien talks to Danny Wallace about what would happen if our screens went blank

Danny Wallace tells James O'Brien about his book that "talks to kids about lockdown"
Callers explained the impact of the return to schools for pupils.

Callers tell LBC the impact on children of returning to school after lockdown

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

3 days ago

Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report further entrenches 'deep rooted' racism

Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report entrenches institutional racism

5 days ago

The commentator was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Northern Ireland was used as Brexit bargaining chip, commentator warns

58 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A total of 719 Covid-19 deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week ending March 26

Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales down by 92% from second wave peak
The coronavirus memorial featuring a Captain Tom quote has been vandalised

Captain Sir Tom Moore Covid victims memorial vandalised in 'disgusting' attack
The sister of a man who died after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine said he was "extraordinarily unlucky"

Family of man who died from blood clot after AZ vaccine urge others to keep having the jab
A 12-year-old boy was stabbed repeatedly at a birthday party at a house on Southport Road, Bootle

12-year-old stabbed 'on bouncy castle' at birthday party

Locals gathered at the remains of a burnt out bus on the Shankill Road, Belfast, on Thursday

Northern Ireland: Stormont condemns 'deplorable' violence after sixth night of unrest
Ferrari challenges 'slow' unlocking as Hancock dismisses reports of herd immunity 'next week'

Covid stats ‘drop to lowest level since July’ but Hancock dismisses herd immunity data
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kent Covid-19 variant 'most common lineage' in US

Hancock Ferrari

Hancock: Under 30s who have had one AZ jab should take the second one
Several mothers have spoken out about the heartbreaking consequences of knife crime

Mothers relive the heartbreak of losing their sons for police knife crime campaign
Boris Johnson has sought to reassure the public over the jab

PM urges public confidence in AstraZeneca vaccine as under-30s offered alternative jabs