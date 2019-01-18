No Deal? Norway? Remain? The Results Of LBC's People's Parliament Vote

Shelagh Fogarty held a public vote live on air in a bid to establish what the will of the people actually is - and the results are fascinating.

There are six likely options for parliament to break the Brexit deadlock and MPs are at odds over which one the public would back.

So Shelagh decided to take it into her own hands and ask the country.

Totting up all calls, texts and tweets, LBC got a picture of what the UK is thinking about Brexit. These are the results:

Shelagh Fogarty reads out the results of the LBC People's Parliament. Picture: LBC

Remain: 41%

No deal: 37%

People's Vote: 17%

Norway: 3%

May's deal: 1%

Canada+: 1%

The lines were open for one hour, so the results are far from scientific, but they give an interesting insight into how the country wants to solve the Brexit.