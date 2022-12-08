Pensioner 'terrified' over aunt's heating bill, saying she lacks financial understanding due to dementia

By Grace Parsons

This pensioner is "dreading" the potential cost of his 81-year-old aunt's heating bill.

With the huge rise in energy bills this winter and the anticipated Arctic blast set to hit Britain, this pensioner shares his concerns over his 81-year-old aunt's heating bill.

This caller, who is the power of attorney to his aunt with dementia, told Shelagh Fogarty that he is "terrified of what her bill is going to be".

He shared: "Because she has dementia she has no understanding about financial things, as far as she's concerned she's cold and the heating's going to go on because she's also got my disabled sister there."

"I set all her heating controls...but she will turn them on again because of the cold," the pensioner explained.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings, with temperatures dropping as low as -10ºC as the "Troll of Trondheim" rolls in.

Shelagh encouraged the caller to speak to the energy company but the pensioner didn't want to "hold on to too much hope" that they were "going to be sympathetic".

