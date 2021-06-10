'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock

10 June 2021, 18:20

By Fiona Jones

Lobby Akinnola, who lost his father to Covid, says he struggles to believe Matt Hancock's claim that there is "no evidence" a national shortage of PPE was linked to Covid deaths.

The Health Secretary has come under fire from medical professionals over this statement, which he made before two select committees on Thursday.

“With respect to the provision of PPE to the health and social care sector, that is my responsibility as Secretary of State. But the other thing I’d say is we’ve looked into this and there is no evidence that I have seen that a shortage of PPE provision led to anybody dying of Covid,” he told MPs.

Mr Akinnola lost his dad in April 2020 to Covid, telling Shelagh: "I personally find it quite difficult for the Health Secretary to say that no deaths resulted from a lack of PPE.

"My dad worked for a charity Mencap looking after people with learning difficulties, so vulnerable people, and he was going to work using his gloves and scarf as PPE. He was aware of the fact it's a virus and it's probably going to be transmitted through contact.

His dad was starting to use his clothes as PPE as early as the start of March as "he was trying to be as careful as possible."

Read more: Hancock: 'Similar pathogen to Covid in less than 100 years. We need to be better prepared'

Regarding Matt Hancock's claim there is no link between Covid deaths and lack of PPE, Mr Akinnola said he could "handily point to his dad" as he believes "he would have been much less likely to have caught it" had his parents been able to have PPE.

His mother, a pharmacist, also caught it and did not have PPE either.

He cited the Government purchasing £150 million worth of masks which were unusable, continuing: "That right there indicates actually their actions did result in the losing of life."

Shelagh observed that the Government highlighting the things they did rather than the things they did not do was a way of "dodging" interrogation, asking, "When you watch this do you think inquiry now, this isn't good enough? This is an inadequate form of investigation?"

Read more: Matt Hancock tells MPs: 'I have no idea why Cummings has a problem with me'

"I do think there has to be an inquiry now," Mr Akinnola said, "it was a select committee to learn lessons and [Matt Hancock] seems to be concerned about the reputation of the Government."

"People are living with the consequences and will be living with it forever. My life has changed markedly forever. That's something we have to deal with," he said, "it's difficult at times to watch things like the testimonies being today and when Dominic Cummings gave them because it really does feel like...[they're] looking out for themselves.

"I feel personally like there's a lot of effort being given on saying we did our very best, we did so well, less effort of being concerned about the wellbeing of those who are going through this.

"My family is doing as best as we can I think."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller over her views on girls in bikinis

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller 'shocked' at girls wearing bikinis on a street
'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'

'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'
'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying

'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying
No-fault divorce could've prevented tracking of wife, caller tells LBC.

Caller backs no-fault divorce after tracking wife's car 'for evidence of cheating'
Caller takes aim at Parole Board over Colin Pitchfork prison release

Caller condemns Parole Board for 'taking a chance' by releasing Colin Pitchfork
Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over plans to cut foreign aid

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over plans to cut foreign aid

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The uniform policy will be changed for staff and students

School bans skirts for being 'far too revealing'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “absolutely common ground” between the UK, US and European Union that the Good Friday Agreement should be protected

Johnson calls Biden 'breath of fresh air' following 'great' talks
Macron

Man who slapped Emmanuel Macron jailed for four months

The hotel has shut after a Covid outbreak

G7: Cornwall hotel housing security and journalists shuts down after Covid outbreak
Car insurers are expected to face losses in 2021 and 2022 due to changes in the pandemic.

Car insurance premiums set to drop due to Covid-19

Jurors have said officers lawfully killed Usman Khan during the 2019 London Bridge attack

London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan was lawfully killed by police, inquest finds