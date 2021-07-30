Paramedic urges pregnant women to reject misinformation and get the Covid jab

By Tim Dodd

This paramedic urges pregnant women to reject misinformation and get the Covid jab, as he reveals he has come across many sick, unvaccinated patients with Covid-19.

It comes as pregnant women are being urged to get vaccinated after a worrying rise in hospital admissions, with around 200 mums-to-be admitted in the last week.

England's chief midwife Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent has also stepped up her calls for pregnant women to get vaccinated, saying: "Vaccines save lives, and this is another stark reminder that the Covid-19 jab can keep you, your baby and your loved ones safe and out of hospital."

Paul in Worcester told Shelagh: "I'm a practicing paramedic and I'm working in London at the moment, and I'd like these people to come out for half a shift with me and see the amount of sick people we are picking up again, and what's really interesting about these sick people we're picking up is they haven't had their jabs.

"I've been in this since the beginning... What we've got now is big sick patients obviously prior to Covid jabs, and now we're having big sick people who haven't had their jabs.

"Read the peer-reviewed literature, do not read Google, do not read something that comes from an unqualified mind."

Read more: Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?

Paul also said there "is no proof of correlation" between miscarriages and taking the Covid vaccine.

"Unfortunately miscarriage in the early trimester is incredibly common," he explained.

Paul then compared Covid vaccination to the historic eradication of Smallpox, saying: "I'd ask people to read up on a bit of history on Smallpox. The Smallpox jab eradicated Smallpox from the world. People were dying from Smallpox. We've now got a respiratory disease and we've got a vaccine for it.

"This is not a conspiracy. Please, this is really not. If you'd seen what I've seen, you'd have your jab in a heartbeat."

Read more: 'Are you pregnant?' button added to NHS Covid vaccine booking site

Shelagh asked: "When you're saying you're seeing less sick people, is that because you're seeing younger people needing to go to hospital?"

"Absolutely," Paul replied.

"We are seeing a significant number of young people, and by that I mean below 40. They just don't think it's going to hit them."

Mums-to-be are at greater risk from the Delta variant - with one in ten admissions needing intensive care - research from the University of Oxford shows.

Figures suggest one in five pregnant women give birth prematurely after contracting the virus.

Read more: Covid infections rise across most of UK but R-rate drops slightly in England