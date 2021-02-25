'Prisoners not having Covid vaccine priority is depressing and confusing'

25 February 2021, 16:44 | Updated: 25 February 2021, 16:49

Prisoners not receiving priority status in the Covid vaccination programme is both "depressing and confusing", LBC has been told.
Prisoners not receiving priority status in the Covid vaccination programme is both "depressing and confusing", LBC has been told. Picture: LBC/PA

By Sam Sholli

Prisoners not receiving priority status in the Covid vaccination programme is both "depressing and confusing", the Prison Reform Trust Director has told LBC.

Earlier this week, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is reported to have recommended that prisoners should be mass vaccinated individual prisons.

However, Downing Street has since dismissed speculation that prisoners could be given priority status.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “One report I read this morning which suggested that we’ll be vaccinating prisoners before other groups within wider society, that’s obviously not the case and is not true.

“Prisoners won’t be prioritised for vaccines. They are vaccinated as the same time as the general public, in line with the JCVI prioritisation group groups. No quicker than that.”

Responding to the Government's decision, Prison Reform Trust Director Peter Dawson told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "It's sort of depressing and confusing all at the same time."

He added: "Prisons are dangerous places for disease, especially for this disease. We know that infection rates are high in prisons and they're high amongst prisoners and staff.

"And we know why. They are confined spaces where people have to live and work very close together. So the public health argument is really clear."

Mr Dawson also argued prioritising prisoners made sense from a practical perspective because "if you are sending people into a prison, it's pretty straightforward to do everyone pretty quickly and not to waste any vaccine".

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Taxpayers shouldn't bail out leaseholders living with dangerous cladding, says campaigner

Taxpayers shouldn't bail out leaseholders living with dangerous cladding, says campaigner
Labour has called on the Health Secretary to apologise

'Clearly there was a PPE shortage, Hancock should apologise,' Labour MP says
'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'
Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'
Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death

Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death
Activist urges people to help Government end 'horrific crimes' against women and girls

Activist urges people to help Government end 'horrific crimes' against women and girls

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson says a 'midlife crisis' led him to a career politics
Boris visits school

No summer exams 'as good a compromise as we can come to', PM says
The NHS is not at immediate risk of being overwhelmed, figures have shown

UK Covid-19 alert level drops from level 5 to level 4 as threat to NHS recedes
Two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs have been stolen in a brutal attack

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot four times in Hollywood as thieves steal two pets
A leading care home firm has barred people without a Covid-19 jab

Covid-19: Care home providers introduce 'no jab, no job' policy
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny during an offsite hearing of the Moscow City Court

Amnesty strips Alexei Navalny of 'prisoner of conscience' status