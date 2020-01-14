Royal Family "are what makes Britain," says caller

Brits don't understand the importance of the Royal Family, they are " what makes Britain and people "wouldn't have a reason to visit otherwise," says caller.

The caller Sandy, from South Africa, said the Royal Family are "one of the things I've loved most about this country".

"I think the UK are synonymous with the Royals, it's a brand," Sandy said, "and my love of Britain came from the Royal Family."

Sandy said tourists from all over the world "wouldn't have a reason to visit" were it not for this "very very British" heritage.

"They are what makes Britain and I feel not enough Brits recognise exactly how much the Royal Family brings in and are focusing on what they take. They actually don't take that much, they do far more," she said.

Shelagh agreed that some don't recognise the sheer volume of work that the Royals do, especially with public-facing roles; "you can poo-poo that as lavish nonsense or you can say this is Britain putting its best foot forward at the top of the diplomatic tree, and nobody does it like she can do it."

Britons are "so hard" on the Royal Family but they do "extraordinary work", she insisted, "people really need to look at the good and the good that they do for the country and why people come here."