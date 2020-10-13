Exclusive

Sadiq Khan calls for two week 'circuit breaker' national lockdown

By Fiona Jones

London Mayor Sadiq Khan explained to LBC why he is calling for a two week 'circuit breaker' national lockdown.

Mr Khan said that the Government appointed scientists are saying "the most effective way to slow down the spread of the virus and to get a grip with it is a short, two week circuit breaker across the country."

"Doing that not simply stops the spread of the virus but also avoids months and months and months of restrictions in Tier One, Two or Three," said Mr Khan.

At present businesses are being "hammered" by the restrictions without financial support, he said, "can you imagine them in four or five months' time with these restrictions?"

The London Mayor conceded the measures he is pushing for "might sound tough" but insisted that the two or three weeks will "ameliorate months of us dealing with the health consequences and the economic consequences as well."

The London Mayor also told LBC he thinks the capital is set to enter the 'High' alert level, known as Tier 2, under the Prime Minister's new lockdown system.

As London currently has 90 cases per 100,000 people, he predicts "we are approaching the trigger point" and in "a few days" the city's lockdown status will change.

